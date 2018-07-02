Report: Eric Trump Saves Ailing Woman in NYC

Eric Trump rushed to the aid of a woman who passed out near a train station in New York City, according to eyewitnesses.

President Trump’s son on Wednesday reportedly dodged rush-hour traffic to tend to the unidentified woman and chased down a passing ambulance for assistance.

“I watched as Eric looked up, spotted an ambulance slowly passing by on 6th, ran into traffic — almost getting hit by a bicyclist — and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention,” the witness recalled.

“Not sure if the ambulance had been called for or if Eric managed to hail one out of the blue, but in any case his sense of urgency was clear and he succeeded in getting the paramedics to stop and tend to the woman.”

Trump and his security detail left once paramedics arrived, and gave them full credit for their work.

“I’m glad we were able to play a small role in getting help for the woman on 58th Street,” he told Washington Examiner. “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over. It was certainly my first time hailing an ambulance in New York City.”

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time a Trump helped someone in need in NYC.

In 1991, Donald Trump stopped an armed robbery in New York City after witnessing the crime from his stretch limousine.

“Someone in the car looked over and said, ‘Gee, look at that, it’s a mugging,'” Trump told reporters. “I said to my driver to stop the car because it was brutal-looking.”

“The guy with the bat looked at me, and I said, ‘Look, you’ve gotta stop this. Put down the bat,'” Trump said. “I guess he recognized me because he said, ‘Mr. Trump, I didn’t do anything wrong.’ I said, ‘How could you not do anything wrong when you’re whacking a guy with a bat?’ Then he ran away.”