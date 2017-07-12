REPORT: Establishment GOP Would Prefer 'President Pence'

President Trump increasingly feels (and knows) that he’s fighting virtually every force in U.S. and global politics — even those who initially wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt or seem friendly.

The only people truly on his side are the 40 percent of voters who continue to cheer his middle finger to the powerful.

All those forces — basically permanent Washington, plus crucial world leaders — are deeply suspicious of Trump, and see an increasing duty to thwart him for moral or practical reasons.

Most elected Republicans in town would privately prefer a President Pence. When push comes to shove, they may not protect Trump. Indeed, their natural impulse will be to throw him overboard.

