Report: Facebook Blurring Photos Of Alex Jones

Facebook has begun censoring photos of Infowars founder Alex Jones, according to multiple sources.

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes reported that photos of the provocative free speech advocate are being blurred on the platform in a further escalation of its un-personing campaign.

“The Facebook ban on users saying the name #AlexJones has now been extended to photos, where they want to cover up or blur images to make sure no one can see his image. Welcome to the future.”

The Facebook ban on users saying the name #AlexJones has now been extended to photos, where they want to cover up or blur images to make sure no one can see his image. Welcome to the future. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 3, 2019

Others claim to have had the same experience on Facebook.

You can’t even post pictures of Alex Jones on Facebook anymore. You have to blur him out. This is true power. ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/XzDTFWGn5J — Comfy🍋 (@Bedhead_) May 4, 2019

Facebook’s latest censorship effort comes as the company moved to ban a handful controversial figures from its platform and Instagram last week, citing them as “dangerous” individuals.

The company said Infowars and Alex Jones are subject to their strictest ban, which will have them remove posts from users discussing Jones in a positive light.

“Facebook and Instagram will remove any content containing Infowars videos, radio segments, or articles (unless the post is explicitly condemning the content), and Facebook will also remove any groups set up to share Infowars content and events promoting any of the banned extremist figures, according to a company spokesperson,” The Atlantic reported last week.

In a new article by Paul Joseph Watson, Paul says, “Even as Facebook claims it is removing “extremist” personalities and content from its platform, pages expressing support for Hamas, a terrorist group that has killed civilians, remain fully active.”