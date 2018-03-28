Report: Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify Before Congress

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, according to a report from CNN.

Zuckerberg, 33, arguably the most prominent figure in social media, has been the subject of intense public scrutiny in the U.S. and U.K following reports that Facebook allowed controversial political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica to gain access to data of more than 50 million Facebook users.

According to the report, Zuckerberg has “come to terms with the fact” that he will be unable to avoid the calls to testify and members of his team within Facebook are already working to craft a strategy for his testimony.

Zuckerberg’s apparent decision to testify comes just one day after the Federal Trade Commission confirmed it was investigating Facebook for a potential violation of a consent decree that required the company to get clear and expressed permission before collecting user information.

