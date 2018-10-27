Report: Facebook’s Political Ad Tools Allows Users to Purchase Ads in Name of Mike Pence, ISIS, Others

A recent report shows that Facebook’s new political advertising system allows users to attach a “Paid for” disclosure to an ad in the name of any politician, political group or even terrorist group without full verification by Facebook.

According to a recent report from Vice News, Facebook’s new political advertising tools can be easily manipulated with little to no verification by Facebook. The social media giant added a mandatory “Paid For” disclosure to political ads in May, which aimed to provide further clarity to the origin of political advertisements on the website. Instead, it appears that this mandatory field can be used to spread misinformation.

Vice successfully placed ads on Facebook using the name of a number of prominent political figures and groups including Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, and even the terrorist group ISIS.

