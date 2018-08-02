Report: Fake News Spreads Chinese Deception

Details of Alex Jones’ defamation suit have been inevitably spun into a big lie by the mainstream media. A fake news operation catering to their globalist matters that are in league with communist China.

If Infowars is shut down, it is no small event.

It will herald the oncoming onslaught of corporate media and a Silicon Valley demoralization of traditional American values and free speech.


