Report: FBI Agents Want to 'Come Forward and Testify' On Bureau Corruption

Rank and file FBI agents want Congress to subpoena them so they can come forward and reveal what they know about wrongdoing by former Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Former federal prosecutor and Trump advisor Joe DiGenova said Tuesday that FBI agents nationwide are disgusted by the corruption at the top of the FBI and DoJ and are eager to expose their abuses of power.

“There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by Comey’s behavior and McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan – who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs,” he told The Daily Caller.

“They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”

“I don’t blame them. I don’t blame the agents one bit. I think that the FBI is in a freefall,” he added. “James Comey has destroyed the institution he claims to love. And it is beyond a doubt that it is going to take a decade to restore public confidence because of Comey and [James] Clapper and Brennan and Obama and Lynch.”

The reason agents prefer being subpoenaed rather than coming forward as whistleblowers is because they fear retribution by other corrupt elements within the Deep State, according to a special agent from the Washington Field Office.

“The administrations are so politicized that any time a Special Agent comes forward as a whistleblower, they can expect to be thrown under the bus by leadership,” he said in a transcript.

“Go against the Muslim Brotherhood, you’re crushed. Go against the Clintons, you’re crushed. The FBI has long been politicized to the detriment of national security and law enforcement.”

“All Congress needs to do is subpoena involved personnel and they will tell you what they know. These are honest people. Leadership cannot stop anyone from responding to a subpoena. Those subpoenaed also get legal counsel provided by the government to represent them.”

President Trump weighed in on the unfolding FBI/DoJ scandal on Wednesday.