Report: FBI Investigating Whether Smollett Had Accomplices in Chicago Who Directed Staged Attack

Image Credits: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images.

The FBI is now investigating Jussie Smollett and is looking at whether he had accomplices in Chicago who directed him to stage the hate crime, law enforcement sources tell Infowars.

Leads from cell phone records apparently show that Smollett was in contact with more people than just the Nigerian brothers who could have been involved in the plot to fake the attack.

The FBI could even be looking at people within the Democratic Party machine in Chicago who were aware that Smollett planned to pull the hoax as a political stunt to demonize President Trump and his supporters.

Higher-ups working on the Empire show could also have been involved, according to the source.

This would contradict reports that Smollett’s only motive was to get a pay rise.

In a separate development, Smollett reportedly told officers that he had a drug problem and text messages show that the actor had previously tried to buy ecstasy from one of the Nigerian brothers who helped him stage the attack.

According to reports, some staff behind the scenes at Empire are still supportive of Smollett, while others want him to be fired.

Infowars will be featuring guests over the next few days covering this breaking story.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Will Ted Bundy Resurgence Usher In A New Era Of Serial Killers?

Will Ted Bundy Resurgence Usher In A New Era Of Serial Killers?

U.S. News
Comments
Sheriff David Clarke "Not Buying" Pay Rise as Jessie Smollett's Only Motive

Sheriff David Clarke “Not Buying” Pay Rise as Jessie Smollett’s Only Motive

U.S. News
Comments

Even After Sanders, Harris, and Others Enter Race, Bookies Have Donald Trump as Massive 2020 Favorite

U.S. News
comments

Report: Hillary Clinton Met with Biden, Klobuchar About 2020

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Mocks CNN’s Don Lemon For Playing ‘Holy Victim’ Over Smollett

U.S. News
comments

Comments