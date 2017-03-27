Report: FBI’s Facial Recognition Database Is ‘Out of Control’

The facial recognition database used by the FBI is “out of control,” according to a new report by The Guardian.

“Approximately half of adult Americans’ photographs are stored in facial recognition databases that can be accessed by the FBI, without their knowledge or consent, in the hunt for suspected criminals,” reported The Guardian on Monday.

“About 80% of photos in the FBI’s network are non-criminal entries, including pictures from driver’s licenses and passports.

The algorithms used to identify matches are inaccurate about 15% of the time, and are more likely to misidentify black people than white people.”

“These are just some of the damning facts presented at last week’s House oversight committee hearing, where politicians and privacy campaigners criticized the FBI and called for stricter regulation of facial recognition technology at a time when it is creeping into law enforcement and business,” they continued.

