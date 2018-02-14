Reported Florida Shooter Discussed "Allahu Akbar" on Instagram Profile

UPDATE: Video: Second Shooter Reported in Florida Massacre

Alleged photos of the suspected Florida high school shooter make reference to various ideologies, suggesting the gunman was an isolated nihilist with no political motive.



Infowars talked to a survivor of the shooting who said his brother knew the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, and had worked on school projects with him. Cruz was described as being a “disgruntled nihilist” who was obsessed with hunting and wanted to join the military.

Additionally, the shooter’s garb is very similar to the style worn by ISIS fighters in Syria.

Parkland Killer, Nicolas Cruz, was a known security threat & was not allowed to carry a backpack to school last year. Also belonged to Middle East Resistance groups on social media. A) How did he get in being a known-threat? B) Was this terror-related? — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) February 14, 2018

The Instagram account was taken down soon after the suspect was arrested.

The shooter was also suspected of having planted bombs, according to the police scanner.

Internet sleuths have suggested the following screenshot reveal Cruz may have had an anti-Islam slant back in 2015, but interestingly, there’s also a 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz who’s listed as a Democratic voter in Oakland Park, Florida, which may be the suspect (address blurred out to protect the innocent otherwise):

This screenshot, found on a Japanese cartoon image board, was apparently taken right after the suspect was apprehended – and right before Instagram nixed the account:

It’s possible the suspect is simply mentally disturbed and latched onto various ideologies to fill a sense of emptiness.

