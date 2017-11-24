Report: Flynn’s Lawyers Split With Trump

Attorneys representing Michael Flynn have informed President Donald Trump’s lawyers that they intend to stop sharing information concerning Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into improper Russian influence during the 2016 presidential election.

The notification likely signals that Flynn, a retired three-star general who served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser, is negotiating a deal to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, according to a Thanksgiving Day report by The New York Times.

Prior to the notification, attorneys representing Flynn had been sharing information related to the investigation with other lawyers who represent other people Mueller is investigating.

Flynn’s legal team cannot share information with other attorneys — and tend to stop sharing information — when there is a conflict of interest. Such a conflict of interest would occur when one criminal defendant or potential criminal defendant agrees to cooperate with investigators.