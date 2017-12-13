Report: Fusion GPS Used Ham Radio to Create Debunked Dossier?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nellie Ohr, the wife of demoted FBI official Bruce Ohr, not only worked for Fusion GPS, she is Russia-speaker with ties to the CIA who holds advanced academic degrees in Russian literature and history.

ZeroHedge.com has speculated that the reason FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe abruptly canceled his closed-door testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee was that he feared being asked about Bruce and Nellie Ohr, with specific reference to Nellie Ohr’s work for Fusion GPS.

Nellie Ohr is the holder of an amateur ham radio license, granted by the Federal Communications Commission on May 23, 2016, that she might have obtained to communicate “outside the normal risk of communication intercepts” with Christopher Steele, the British intelligence agent responsible for producing the Fusion GPS opposition research dossier on Donald Trump.

As reported by CNN on Tuesday, Nellie Ohr speaks fluent Russian and holds a B.A. in Russian history and literature from Harvard and a Ph.D. in Russian history from Stanford; she has been a Russia scholar at the Wilson Center and taught at Vassar College.”

Fox News has also reported that Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of the opposition research firm Fusion GPS hired Nellie Ohr as a subcontractor in 2016 to investigate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump that resulted in a dossier containing highly inflammatory but unsubstantiated allegations designed to be detrimental to Trump’s campaign.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Nellie and Bruce Ohr are both listed as working in a June 2010 National Institute of Justice Expert Working Group on International Organized Crime, with Bruce Ohr organized as the chief of the Organized Crime and Racketeering Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice, and Nellie Ohr identified as a researcher with the CIA’s Open Source Works in Washington, D.C.,

The Wilson Center identifies Ohr as an assistant professor at Vassar College, who from Aug. 1, 1997, through Oct. 1, 1997, had a short-term grant with the Kennan Institute short-term grant to study “collective farmers of Russia’s Western Region after collectivization and under German occupation.”

A résumé for Nellie Ohr posted on the Internet shows she was a former review editor for H-Russia, a member of H-Net Humanities and Social Sciences Online.

The résumé notes Ohr received her Bachelor’s Degree at Harvard-Radcliffe Colleges, with a major in Russian history and literature; and her Masters Degree and Ph.D. in history at Stanford.

Listed as her major published work to date was a research paper entitled, “After Collectivization: Social Capital and Local Politics in Rural Western Russia, 1933-1937,” an article that was translated into Russian.

Nellie Ohr’s maiden name was Nellie Hauke, the daughter of Dr. Kathleen Armstrong Hauke, a resident of Arlington, Virginia, who was a writer known for popularizing the works of African-American journalist Ted Poston, who traveled to the Soviet Union with poet Langston Hughes in 1932.

A book titled Adventures in Russian Historical Research documents that Ohr was in Moscow doing research, supposedly for her doctoral dissertation, at the Lenin Library in Moscow, during 1989.