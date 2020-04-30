Report: Gavin Newsom to Close All Beaches, State Parks in California

Image Credits: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to issue an order closing all beaches and state parks, effective May 1, according to a report by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

According to KTTV 11 reporter Bill Melugin, Newsom’s office informed California police chiefs Wednesday of the impending change. Melugin received the police bulletin from a source, and then confirmed the bulletin with the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Orange County is at the center of the controversy, since it has not closed its beaches, unlike Los Angeles County. Over the last weekend, warm temperatures in Southern California drove many people to seek relief at the coast. Some were reported to have been lax in observing “social distancing” protocols.

Newsom scolded beachgoers in a press conference on Monday, saying that they were undermining the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and endangering plans to reopen the economy.

