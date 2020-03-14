REPORT: Gen Z Kids Have Nicknamed Coronavirus ‘Boomer Remover’

According to reports on social media, schoolkids have begun to nickname the deadly coronavirus the “boomer remover” after it has been revealed that the vast majority of the fatalities from the disease are elderly patients.

In the past 24 hours, several memes and posts concerning the new nickname have appeared, deriding potential responses from older internet users.

The tweet which brought the new trend to the public’s attention was captioned: “I have been informed by a relative who is a middle school teacher that students are now referring to coronavirus as the “boomer remover”.”

I have been informed by a relative who is a middle school teacher that students are now referring to coronavirus as the “boomer remover” — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 12, 2020

The viral tweet, with almost half a million likes, was introduced by B.W. Carlin, an ex-Sports Illustrated employee, who now works at the XFL according to his Twitter bio.



He then joked about the wit of middle-schoolers, going on to say: “You can absolutely always rely on 11-13 year olds with no understanding of the world to provide levity. Without fail.”

Since the tweet, several social media users have deployed their memes into cyberspace, with many going viral in just a few hours.

Despite the meme, some sensitivities were flared.

One commenter said: “My parents would have washed our mouths with soap if we’d said such a disrespectful thing.”

My parents would have washed our mouths with soap if we'd said such a disrespectful thing. — 𝖳𝗌𝗄 𝖳𝗌𝗄, Tut Tut, 𝘗𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘭𝘦 & 𝙋𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙬 (@Myshiloh) March 13, 2020

One even quoted Mark Twain, commenting: ‘“When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.” Mark Twain.”

“When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.”

Mark Twain — Mox Nix Pox (@rnbarbie20081) March 12, 2020

A third wrote: “Everyone hates Boomers, even kids, ouch…

“Truth be told, they had it coming when they constantly make clear that they hate us and want us all to die…”

Everyone hates Boomers, even kids, ouch… Truth be told, they had it coming when they constantly make clear that they hate us and want us all to die…🤷🏻‍♂️ — Matt LP (@PasswordSuck2) March 13, 2020

Following the tweet, the phrase “Boomer remover” began trending on the site.

Here are some of the meme circulating the website.

"Gen Z are snowflakes who can't take jokes" Gen Z: haha coronavirus = boomer remover Boomers: THAT'S NOT FUNNY 😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/AKgcfGqJEd — Dyl (@SpoopRuns) March 13, 2020

Millennials and Gen Z: dying from depression, homelessness, nonliving wages, mass shootings, poor healthcare, etc Boomers: Walk it off, snowflakes. Millennials and Gen Z: *calls coronavirus Boomer Remover* Boomers: NOW LISTEN HERE YOU LITTLE SHITS HOW DARE YOU PEOPLE ARE DYING — miiya ミイヤ 🍰 🔞 a real-life anime (@PearlteaRizzy) March 13, 2020

corona virus:

-boring

-what even is a corona??

-sounds stupid boomer remover:

-cool as fuck

-boomers are being removed

-goodbye old people — olivia jae (@oatmilkstanacct) March 13, 2020

As a GenXer with End Stage heart failure, and a husband with diabetes…fück all y'all with this "Boomer Remover" shït. You realize it's not *just* the Boomers you despise that will die, right? (Besides that most of your grandparents are Boomers…) It's also people like me. pic.twitter.com/sRXko2xAIZ — Rachel McGonagill (@RachelMcGonagi1) March 13, 2020

boomers: *spend 40 years trying to kill the planet for younger generations bc they didn't want to pay taxes*

zoomers: this new virus that only kills old people is the Boomer Remover

boomers: how fucking dare you! this is offensive! have some respect for other generations

zoomers: pic.twitter.com/eZsT3QVxso — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) March 13, 2020

The Gen Z kids are calling the Rona, the “boomer remover” pic.twitter.com/A7s2YPRf7S — The Melanin Godmother (@Danaforfvcksake) March 13, 2020

Boomer Remover has logged on pic.twitter.com/OeKShrVN7b — #IStandWithCoronaVirus👉😎👉 (@DerArschloch) March 13, 2020

Boomers: Millennials are lazy, entitled and disrespectful. Millennials: Let’s call it the #BoomerRemover! Boomers: pic.twitter.com/QqBUNQIJLt — Jeff Jeffries (@jeffriesradio) March 13, 2020

A number of the fatalities from coronavirus are not from the baby boomer generation, but the older silent generation.

