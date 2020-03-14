REPORT: Gen Z Kids Have Nicknamed Coronavirus ‘Boomer Remover’

According to reports on social media, schoolkids have begun to nickname the deadly coronavirus the “boomer remover” after it has been revealed that the vast majority of the fatalities from the disease are elderly patients.

In the past 24 hours, several memes and posts concerning the new nickname have appeared, deriding potential responses from older internet users.

The tweet which brought the new trend to the public’s attention was captioned: “I have been informed by a relative who is a middle school teacher that students are now referring to coronavirus as the “boomer remover”.”

The viral tweet, with almost half a million likes, was introduced by B.W. Carlin, an ex-Sports Illustrated employee, who now works at the XFL according to his Twitter bio.


He then joked about the wit of middle-schoolers, going on to say: “You can absolutely always rely on 11-13 year olds with no understanding of the world to provide levity. Without fail.”

Since the tweet, several social media users have deployed their memes into cyberspace, with many going viral in just a few hours.

Despite the meme, some sensitivities were flared.

One commenter said: “My parents would have washed our mouths with soap if we’d said such a disrespectful thing.”

One even quoted Mark Twain, commenting: ‘“When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.” Mark Twain.”

A third wrote: “Everyone hates Boomers, even kids, ouch…

“Truth be told, they had it coming when they constantly make clear that they hate us and want us all to die…”

Following the tweet, the phrase “Boomer remover” began trending on the site.

Here are some of the meme circulating the website.

A number of the fatalities from coronavirus are not from the baby boomer generation, but the older silent generation.

