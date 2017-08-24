Report: General Kelly Blocks Trump From Reading Infowars Stories
White House chief of staff General John Kelly has instituted a new system to control the flow of information that means President Trump will not be handed stories from Infowars or other non-mainstream outlets.

“The new system, laid out in two memos co-authored by Kelly and Porter and distributed to Cabinet members and White House staffers in recent days, is designed to ensure that the president won’t see any external policy documents, internal policy memos, agency reports and even news articles that haven’t been vetted,” reports Politico.

According to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, the change means that Trump will no longer be handed Infowars stories.

This confirms what Jack Posobiec reported weeks ago, when he was told by White House sources that Jana Toner, a member of the Presidential Personnel Office, was threatening White House interns that if they shared content from Infowars on social media, they would be fired.

The news will undoubtedly bolster complaints emanating from Trump’s base that he has been isolated and surrounded by globalists who have no interest in furthering Trump’s “America first” message.

Trump has cited Infowars stories on numerous occasions, both on Twitter and during his public speeches, enraging many in the mainstream media and the left.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

