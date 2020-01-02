Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Is A Foreign Asset, May Be Hiding In A 'Safe House' In Israel

“An explosive new report has asserted that deceased sex criminal Jeffery Epstein and his alleged ‘madame’ Ghislaine Maxwell were foreign intelligence ‘assets’, and that she is currently hiding in a safehouse in Israel,” The Daily Mail reports.

From The Daily Mail:

‘Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house,’ a unnamed source told Page Six.

[…] After Epstein’s re-arrest last year and death behind bars in August, Maxwell has remained out of sight and her whereabouts unknown.

An explosive new report has asserted that deceased sex criminal Jeffery Epstein and his alleged 'madame' Ghislaine Maxwell were foreign intelligence 'assets', and that she is currently hiding in a safehouse in Israel. https://t.co/kBbFxE8c38 — DRUDGE REPORT (Not Matt) Text WALL to 88022 (@DRUDGE_REPORT) January 2, 2020

Now the Page Six source claims she is being protected by powerful foreign interests.

The Sun reported on Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell believes she will escape prosecution because of all the dirt she has on powerful people.

The fact she still walks free shows how far gone the FBI/DOJ really is… they are not for you. They are to protect Epstein and Co. from you.https://t.co/RFAnB0qx0G — Gags ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@csevaluation) December 31, 2019

From The Sun:

GHISLAINE Maxwell has so much “dirt” on the rich and powerful she believes she will escape prosecution and return to her high society party life once “the dust has settled”, according to a pal of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam.

The Brit socialite, accused of procuring underaged girls for billionaire paedophile Epstein, remains “totally convinced” that she can stay in hiding and eventually clear her name.

Ghislaine is apparently so brazen that she’s texting friends while being hidden by rich associates, a world away from the Brit socialite’s normal high life in the US, according to friend Laura Goldman.

Seeing as how the FBI took no steps to keep her from fleeing the country and still hasn’t raided Epstein’s “Zorro Ranch” in New Mexico, odds are she’s right.

As Alex Acosta reported told the Trump transition team to justify the sweetheart deal he gave to Epstein, “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”