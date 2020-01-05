Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Under Ex-Special Forces Guard Due To 'Credible Death Threats'

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and former lover of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly under guarded protection by former U.S. Navy SEALs over “credible death threats,” according to reports.

A source told The Daily Mail that the 58-year-old alleged Epstein madam is being transported from one safe house to the next amid concerns that she may be killed so as not to disclose the elite’s sordid secrets allegedly collected on behalf of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

“There has been so much rubbish written about Ghislaine. The reality is she receives multiple, credible death threats on a daily basis,” the source said. “The hate mail is sometimes 2 [feet] high.”

“She is constantly moving. Her life is in danger. She is being guarded by the best of the very best and that includes former U.S. Navy SEALs. She’s not under the protection of any government. She’s on her own.”

The reports come amid uncertainty over Maxwell’s whereabouts.

A former associate of Maxwell, Laura Goldman, said earlier this week that Maxwell is convinced she’ll escape any criminal convictions given the nature of the dirt she has on other powerful people.

“Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she’ll escape any criminal convictions and will eventually clear the family name and return to high society once the dust has settled,” Goldman told The Sun on Tuesday.

“She has wealthy connections who hide her and even pay some legal fees. She can stay out of the public eye as long as she wants.”

“She obviously has some serious dirt on someone to be so sure of herself in the circumstances,” Goldman added.

However, Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer representing several of Epstein’s victims claims the FBI is aware of her location and is building a case against her.

“I think ultimately they are building a case and know where she is and they’re just not letting on, much like they did with Mr Epstein, who, when he stepped foot in the US, they just arrested him,” Kuvin said last month. “Nobody knew that, they didn’t broadcast it, they didn’t tell anyone he was traveling here, they just did it.”

“Anytime she travels, the federal government is going to know where she is because there are flight logs required for every type of travel, whether it’s private jet or commercial, the federal government, through the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration], has flight logs and international organizations also have flight logs.”

