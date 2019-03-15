Report: Good Guy with Gun Chased, Shot at New Zealand Attackers

Multiple mosques were targeted during attacks in New Zealand on Friday, and an armed man reportedly fired back at the shooters in the Linwood area of Christchurch.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the local man with the gun fired on the shooters after they unleashed “multiple gunshots” on the mosque in Linwood. The armed man ran after the shooters, firing two shots at them with “a rifle or shotgun” as they undertook their escape.

Ryan Saavedra tweeted:

BREAKING: The New Zealand Herald reports that the shooting at the second mosque was stopped by an armed Muslim who "chased the shooters and fired two shots at them as they sped off." pic.twitter.com/BA2FzsXq2d — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2019



