Report: Google Collects Enough Info On You To Make an 8 Foot Paper Pile Every Two Weeks

Google is spying on millions of its users and keeping detailed records of web browsing stretching back nearly ten years, The Mail on Sunday has found.

The investigation uncovered how the company harvests personal information for commercial gain on a vast scale.

Using what campaigners describe as ‘sinister surveillance’ techniques, it even stores the internet histories of people who believe they are protecting their privacy by using its supposedly ‘incognito’ mode.

Our reporter discovered that the web giant logged every journey he has made in the past four years, registering what time he went to work, whether he walked, ran, cycled or used public transport, and which restaurants and bars he visited.

