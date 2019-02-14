Report: Google Hides "/r/The_Donald" Search Suggestions

Internet giant Google appears to be omitting search suggestions that would direct users to Reddit’s biggest pro-Trump community.

An image circulating at /r/The_Donald, the largest pro-Trump group on Reddit, depicts auto-suggestions from other companies such as Yahoo, Bing and DuckDuckGo that would immediately lead users to the community.

However, when the same query (“reddit the_”) is typed into Google’s search engine, none of its auto-suggestions even come close to recommending /r/The_Donald as a landing page.

Readers are urged to try the experiment for themselves.

In fact, many of the Reddit pages suggested by Google see far less activity than the /r/The_Donald fan page, which is one of Reddit’s top three most active pages, according to Redditlist.com

Google did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment.

A similar phenomenon was documented during the 2016 presidential election when Google appeared to manipulate auto-suggest results for the query “Clinton body,” which other search engines completed as “Clinton body count.”