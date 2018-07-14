Report: GOP Lawmakers Preparing To Impeach Rosenstein

House GOP lawmakers are laying the groundwork to impeach deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, a new report says.

The lawmakers, whose planning has occurred for several weeks, have blamed Rosenstein for delaying a probe of FBI agents who they allege have displayed bias against President Trump and as a result, have been wrapping up an impeachment filing against Rosenstein, Politico reports.

House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have spearheaded the movement and could submit the filing in the next several days, although it has not been filed yet.

Read more