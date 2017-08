Sebastian Gorka, special assistant to President Trump, has offered his letter of resignation to the president, according to a report on Friday.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka reportedly wrote in a letter obtained by The Federalist.

Gorka did not immediately respond when asked to confirm.

