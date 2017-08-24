Report: H.R. McMaster Consolidates Influence Over Jared Kushner’s Israel Policy

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Share2
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 4

JERUSALEM — Embattled White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been given a larger partnership role in efforts being overseen by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, to secure an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, according to a report in Politico.

The media outlet reported that McMaster brokered a new arrangement giving the National Security Council (NSC) more input over policy matters pertaining to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. According to Politico, Victoria Coates, an NSC official, will work full-time under Jason Greenblatt, who has been helping Kushner lead Israel-Palestinian peace efforts as the Trump administration’s envoy for international negotiations.

McMaster has faced controversy over his views on Israel, Iran and radical Islamic terrorism and for his ties to think tanks and financing that raise questions about his national security policies.

Regarding the new arrangement of Kushner’s Middle East efforts, Politico reported:

By bringing on Coates, Greenblatt would get a senior point of contact on the NSC who would be fully devoted to his project. McMaster, too, was pleased with the arrangement: it helped integrate what Greenblatt and Kushner had been doing with his NSC desk. The group saw it as a win-win-win, and the move was quickly finalized.

The move, White House officials and outside advisers said, underscored the administration’s commitment to brokering a Middle East peace deal, even amid recent setbacks in the region. And it showed the unorthodox administration giving a bigger partnership role in the region to the NSC — the traditional forum where foreign policy decisions are brokered.

Read more

Share2
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 4

Related Articles

United Nations Issues Rare "Early Warning" - Signals Potential Civil Conflict In America

United Nations Issues Rare “Early Warning” – Signals Potential Civil Conflict In America

World News
Comments
Germany brings home gold reserves ahead of schedule

Germany brings home gold reserves ahead of schedule

World News
Comments

Belgian Children Being Radicalized By Islamists

World News
Comments

France’s Charlie Hebdo Publishes Provocative Islam Cartoon

World News
Comments

Criticizing Islam Now A Hate Crime In Germany

World News
Comments

Comments