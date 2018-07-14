Report: HHS Grants For Detained Illegal Alien Children Reaches $1 Billion

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) handed out nearly $1 billion in grants last year for child welfare services for detained migrant children, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The grants for the services, which include shelters and foster care for the children, have skyrocketed from $74.5 million in 2007 to $958 million in 2017, according to the AP.

More than 11,800 of the children are being housed in about 90 facilities in 15 states. The children are held as their parents wait for their immigration proceedings, or are considered for asylum if they arrived in the U.S. unaccompanied.

HHS in May requested bids for five projects involving detained immigration children that could add up to more than $500 million.

