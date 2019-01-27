Report: Hillary Clinton Still Won't Rule Out 2020 Presidential Bid

Two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton has been telling people she hasn’t totally ruled out running for president again in 2020, according to a CNN correspondent.

“Hillary Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020,” Jeff Zeleny said on CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday.

“Let’s just let that sink in,” he said to the stunned panel.

From Breitbart:

He continued, “I’m told by three people that, as recently as this week, she was telling people that, look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying look, I’m not closing the doors to this.”

He added, “She is still believing that there maybe could be a possibility under the argument of this, ‘I won the popular vote. All of this has sort of vindicated what happened in 2016.’”

