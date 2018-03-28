Report: Hollywood Sex Cult Linked to Clintons, Dems

The leader of a Hollywood-based sex cult who was arrested Monday is linked to the Clintons and high-ranking Democrats, according to reports.

Keith Raniere, co-founder of the controversial “self help” group NXIVM, was arrested in Mexico for sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy, according to authorities.

Raniere allegedly brainwashed women to be his “slaves,” branding them with this initials, subjecting them to menial chores, and coercing them into sex.

“Investigators said that Raniere preferred exceptionally thin women, so ‘slaves’ had to stick to very low-calorie diets and document every food they ate,” CBS reported.

“As punishment for not following orders, women were forced to attend classes where they were ‘forced to wear fake cow udders over their breasts while people called them derogatory names,’ or threatened with being put in cages, court papers say.”

Unsurprisingly, reports from 2007 have emerged showing Raniere has connections to the Clintons.

“Executives and top associates of the Albany-based NXIVM group – along with their family members – donated $29,900 to Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to federal records,” reported Charles Hurt.

Predictably, the 2008 Clinton campaign pushed back against the reports.

“Over 100,000 people from across the country have contributed to Sen. Clinton’s campaign for change, and regardless of who supports her, she will always continue to stand up for what she feels is right,” campaign spokesman Blake Zeff told the Post at the time.

Additionally, further reports allege Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) father also has ties to the sex cult.

“Raniere hired Rutnik as a lobbyist in 2004, only to later sue him,” the New York Post reported. “Rutnik settled the case for $100,000.”

A spokesman for Gillibrand responded to the reports, stating that she “had never heard of this group until she recently read about them in the newspaper.”

“She is glad that federal and state prosecutors have taken action in this case,” he added.

But Gillibrand’s rival, GOP candidate Chele Farley, doesn’t buy her statement.

“For Kirsten Gillibrand, the self-proclaimed #MeToo Senator, to claim ignorance about a notorious sex-slave cult, in her own backyard, is simply hard to believe,” Farley said.

Interestingly, NXIVM member and actress Allison Mack tweeted out a photograph of infamous “Spirit Cooking” artist Marina Abromovic in January – the same Abromovic with whom Clinton campaign manager John Podesta attended the bizarre ceremonies.

Is there such a thing as coincidence?

When it comes to the Clintons, don’t bet on it.

