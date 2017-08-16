Hope Hicks, the 28-year-old press aide who has worked with President Trump since before the campaign, has been named interim White House communications director, Fox News has learned.

A senior White House source told Fox News that Hicks will fill the role until the White House finds a permanent replacement.

The announcement follows Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster from that post after just 11 days on the job. President Trump fired Scaramucci in the wake of profanity-laced comments he made about his then-White House colleagues to The New Yorker, which published the remarks.

