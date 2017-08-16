Share15
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 15

Hope Hicks, the 28-year-old press aide who has worked with President Trump since before the campaign, has been named interim White House communications director, Fox News has learned.

A senior White House source told Fox News that Hicks will fill the role until the White House finds a permanent replacement.

The announcement follows Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster from that post after just 11 days on the job. President Trump fired Scaramucci in the wake of profanity-laced comments he made about his then-White House colleagues to The New Yorker, which published the remarks.

Read more

Share15
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 15

Related Articles

Baltimore City Council Votes to Remove 4 Confederate Statues

Baltimore City Council Votes to Remove 4 Confederate Statues

Government
Comments
New Crop Of Politicians Seek To Make Congress Team Trump

New Crop Of Politicians Seek To Make Congress Team Trump

Government
Comments

Texas Governor Signs Bill Banning State-Funded Abortion Insurance

Government
Comments

Feds Collect Record Income and Payroll Taxes Through July

Government
Comments

Dr Corsi: Trump Set To Pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio Before Planned Trip To Arizona

Government
Comments

Comments