Report: Hungary Proposes Ban on Soros

The government is discussing a proposal tomorrow, which could even make it possible to ban George Soros from Hungary, Hungarian news site Origo reported, citing sources.

According to 444.hu, it has already been known that on Wednesday the government discusses the details of an “anti-Soros” law several Fidesz politicians have been talking about recently.

The website reminds that the Minister of Interior, Sandor Pinter said earlier that banning Soros from Hungary is not possible, because the financier is a Hungarian citizen.

