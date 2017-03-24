Report: ICE Targeting 'sanctuary cities' with Raids

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been targeting so-called “sanctuary cities” with increased enforcement operations in an effort to pressure those jurisdictions to cooperate with federal immigration agents, a senior US immigration official with direct knowledge of ongoing ICE actions told CNN.

A sanctuary city is a broad term applied to states, cities and/or counties that have policies in place designed to limit cooperation or involvement in the enforcement of federal immigration operations. More than 100 US jurisdictions — among them New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — identify as such.

High-ranking ICE officials have discussed in internal meetings carrying out more raids on those locations, said the source.

This week, a federal judge in Texas seems to have confirmed that tactic. US Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin revealed during an immigration hearing Monday that a mid-February raid in the Austin metro area was done in retaliation for a local sheriff’s recent decision to limit her department’s cooperation with ICE.

Read more


Related Articles

Patriots Answer The Rallying Call

Patriots Answer The Rallying Call

Globalism
Comments
Mysterious new version of Windows 10 created for Chinese government

Mysterious new version of Windows 10 created for Chinese government

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Meet to Oppose Trump’s Executive Orders on Immigration

Globalism
Comments

Police: Illegal Alien Suspects Charged After Allegedly Raping and Sodomizing 14-Year-Old Maryland High School Student

Globalism
Comments

EU Official: We’ll Force Members To Accept Refugees

Globalism
Comments

Comments