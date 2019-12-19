Report: Ilhan Omar Yells ‘Stop It’ On House Floor When McCarthy Cites Tlaib’s ‘Impeach The Mother F**Ker’ Comment

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was reportedly caught on audio yelling “Stop it!” multiple times during Wednesday night’s impeachment proceedings.

The outburst came as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought up a fellow “Squad” member’s prior comments about impeachment.

“Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since the day he was elected, and nothing was going to get in the way, certainly not the truth,” McCarthy said.

“Madam speaker, Chairman Schiff said he had evidence, more than circumstantial, of collusion. That was false. In January, where we all stood in this body, we stood up, we raised our hands, we swore that we’d uphold the Constitution.”

Alex Jones presents video footage live from the House floor where democrats have gathered to impeach President Trump for two completely fabricated crimes, crimes he in fact did not commit.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

After a round of applause presumably from fellow House Republicans, McCarthy brought up Tlaib’s comments to supporters, spoken shortly after being elected, about helping fellow Democrats “impeach the mother f**ker.”

“And a few mere hours after that, Congresswoman Tlaib said she was going to ‘impeach the mother f-er,’” he said.

At which point someone, later reportedly identified by PBS Newshour senior reporter Daniel Bush and others as Rep. Omar, could be heard yelling “Stop it!” at least three times.

Wow. Our @DanielBush reports from the chamber (I'm at a live shot nearby) that Rep. Omar (@IlhanMN ) yelled "stop it" mutliple times as @GOPLeader McCarthy talking about Rep. Tlaib's M-er-f-er quote. As Dan wrote, "tensions high". — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 19, 2019

@GOPLeader brings up how @RashidaTlaib said to “impeach that mother-effer” about President Trump last year. Lots of boos and oos, @IlhanMN yelling “Stop it!” a few times. — julie faye tsirkin (@julietsirkin) December 19, 2019

Heard Rep. @IlhanMN audibly say "stop it" to Kevin McCarthy when he brings up Rep. Tlaib's "impeach the MFer" comment — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 19, 2019

“Those were not my words,” McCarthy said.