Report: Illegal Migrant Caravan Swells To 14,000 As Trump Prepares To Seal Border

The massive caravan making its way up to the U.S. southern border through Mexico has now grown to 14,000 migrants, according to reports.

Despite the mainstream media narrative that the caravan is comprised of “hundreds” of mostly women and children, local reporting from Mexican newspaper El Universal found that estimate to be grossly misleading.

Additionally, the majority of the caravan are not asylum-seekers – as the media has falsely claimed – but illegal migrants, as testimony from many individuals claim they’re traveling to the U.S. looking for work, not fleeing political persecution.

The fact the caravan dismissed Mexico’s offer to process asylum applicants is also evidence the caravan isn’t interested in protection from persecution, rather they’re migrating to the U.S. in pursuit of their economic interests.

How 14,000 migrants are procuring food and water, and ridding their waste remains unclear, but reports have emerged suggesting the UN and Soros-backed NGOs are quarterbacking the logistics of the mass migration similar to the waves that hit Europe in 2015.

Who’s paying for the migrant caravan to be aided by trucks? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/bV2YBbae4I — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) October 22, 2018

President Trump echoed the notion Saturday, saying the “man-made” caravan was launched by “some bad people” to influence the outcome of the midterm elections.

Trump declared a National Emergency Monday following reports the caravan has grown and shows no signs of stopping, announcing he would deploy the military and Border Patrol to seal the border after Mexico failed to halt the caravan.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!” he tweeted.

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Infowars has also received reports that Trump is prepared to cut UN funding should the global body continue to enable the giant migrant wave.