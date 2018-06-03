REPORT: Immigrants with Detainers Released by Sanctuary New York, Commit more Crimes

A report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals the dangers New York City residents are placed in by local officials who ignore immigration detainers and release jailed criminal immigrants to commit more crimes.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers conducted a study of 440 criminal immigrants who were released from jail after ERO placed immigration detainers on the suspects prior to their release. Nearly 40 of those 440 criminal immigrants released from custody re-offended and were re-arrested by local law enforcement for new crimes committed against the citizens they swore to protect, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

“In just three months, more than three dozen criminal aliens were released from local custody,” acting field office director for the ERO New York Scott Mechowski said in a written statement. “Simply put, the politics and rhetoric in this city are putting its own communities at an unnecessary risk.

“ICE has no choice but to continue to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, wasting valuable resources on criminal aliens who could be securely turned over to ICE custody at jails and prisons,” Director Mechowski explained. “However, ICE remains committed to its public safety mission and will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.”

