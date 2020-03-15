REPORT: Indians Drinking Cow Urine, Bathing in Dung to ‘Cure’ Coronavirus

When a global epidemic strikes, the internet becomes a place where the strangest of rumors can grow legs and spread, like a virus, across the world.

Many fake cures pertaining to the coronavirus, ranging from pesticide, bleach, and alcohol, have circulated on the internet–sometimes to devastating effect.

In the Khuzestan region of Iran, more people, at one point, had died from drinking a cocktail of methanol and bleach as a rumored cure for the coronavirus.

Now, less than sanitary alleged cures have come out of the woodwork.

According to All India Roundup, people in India have been taking baths as a preventative measure against the coronavirus which has caused mass panic in several countries.

Cow poop bath is yet another coronavirus 'cure'

The writer goes onto state: “We know it is not true, but the fact that people in India are believing in the bizarre claim is just terrifying and hilarious at the same time.

“As of this writing, it is unclear how many Indians actually believe and are taking cow dung baths to prevent or cure themselves from sustaining the deadly virus.”

And in another twist, The Evening Standard reported that a Hindu group in India was hosting a cow urine drinking party as a means to immunize themselves from the coronavirus.

As many Hindus believe the cow to be sacred, some believe that the bovine’s urine may contain strong medicinal properties–even strong enough to cure cancer.

The party was reportedly hosted by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) and catered around 200 people.

Similar parties are planned to be hosted around the country.

One of the attendees said: “We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take bath in cow dung.”

