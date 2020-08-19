Report: Iowa University Instructor Issues Warning That Not Supporting BLM Is ‘Grounds For Dismissal’

An Iowa State University instructor has issued a warning to students that if they express opinion that isn’t in line with support for Black Lives Matter protesters, or if they hold pro-life opinions they could be dismissed from the institution.

The Young America’s Foundation (YAF) raised a red flag over the warning on a syllabus by Chloe Clark, in which she wrote “Any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, sorophobia, transphobia, classism, mocking of mental health issues, body shaming, etc.) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom.”

Clark added “The same goes for any papers/projects. You cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (i.e. no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc.)”

The Daily Caller notes that the YAF was alerted to the warning through its Campus Bias Tip Line.

When contacted by the Daily Caller, the university said that Clark’s syllabus warning is “inconsistent with the university’s standards and its commitment to the First Amendment rights of students.”

A statement by the University noted that “After reviewing this issue with the faculty member, the syllabus has been corrected to ensure it is consistent with university policy,”

“Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the University,” it added.

“It is alarming that a faculty member would think openly declaring her intent to silence dissent is in line with the practice of education or the Constitution,” YAF spokesperson Spencer Brown told the Daily Caller.



The development is part of a trend of the erosion of freedom of expression and opinion on campuses.

Indeed, a recent survey conducted by College Fix found that a majority of conservative students say they ‘self censor’ around others so as not to offend or upset leftists.

“With the current political climate, do you expect to self-censor yourself in class this semester so your professors or peers don’t take offense at your ideas?” the survey asked.

A total of 54 percent of conservatives said they would indeed keep their political views to themselves for this reason.

On the flip side, only 15% of those who identified as Democrats said they would temper their political opinions so as not to cause friction.

A survey conducted last year also found that almost three quarters of conservative students say they are withholding their political views both in class and from their written work for fear that they will be downgraded by leftist professors.

The idea of free speech and freedom of expression has become so warped on campuses that leftist college students believe it’s their ‘right’ to deny others their First Amendment.

Students who have publicly professed conservative opinions have been subjected to investigation and punishment by professors and college officials.

In addition, black and native American students at several colleges and universities are increasingly demanding action against professors and academics who have expressed opinions not directly in line with their own.

Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia is to mandate that all of its students take a “Race and Ethnicity Requirement” course from next year, following consistent demands from the university’s black student group.

A senior researcher at Michigan State University was effectively fired after sharing facts from a study conducted last year that conclusively proved there is no widespread racial bias in police shootings.

At Loyola University New Orleans, students demanded the firing of professor Walter Block over his opinions on slavery, even though he vehemently opposes it.

At UCLA, a professor was suspended for rejecting requests to allow black students to take final exams at a later date as a response to the death of George Floyd and black lives matter protests. Accounting lecturer Gordon Klein was punished for saying that students should not be treated differently according to the colour of their skin.

Meanwhile, other academics have been lauded and rewarded for promoting opinions in line with the woke mob that even Twitter removed for being hateful.

