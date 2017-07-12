Report: Iran Building Long-Range Ballistic Missiles in Syria

Image Credits: Flickr.

Iran is said to be building new long-range ballistic missiles at a Syrian weapons factory identified by the United States as developing non-conventional weaponry, according to regional reports alleging that Russia and North Korea are aiding in the endeavor.

The Syrian opposition news website Zamanalwsl.net recently published multiple reports and pictures of a weapons factory in Syria that it claims is under direct control of Iran.

The reports appear to confirm other recent news articles indicating that Iran has begun manufacturing advanced missile technology in Syria with permission from embattled President Bashar al-Assad.

The reports claim that Iran is constructing long-range ballistic missiles in a factory operating under the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, which the United States had identified as the key government agency behind the country’s contested non-conventional weapons work, including chemical weapons.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Gives Important Military Backing to Taiwan

Trump Gives Important Military Backing to Taiwan

World at War
Comments
North Korea Warns It Will ‘Turn Self-Destructive US Into A Pile Of Ash'

North Korea Warns It Will ‘Turn Self-Destructive US Into A Pile Of Ash’

World at War
Comments

Amid Defeats, ISIS Shifts Narrative From Invincibility to Victimization

World at War
Comments

US, Qatar agree to counterterrorism plan amid diplomatic crisis

World at War
Comments

Globalists Destroyed The Middle East To Trigger Arab Spring

World at War
Comments

Comments