Report: Islamists In France May Have Access To Nuclear Plants

A report on the safety of French nuclear power plants was recently made public. Some information in it is quite shocking as individuals who pose a national security could have entered some of the plants, Le Dauphine reports.

After 83 auditions and 7 visits to nuclear plants, the parliamentary commission on nuclear installations’s safety and security published its conclusions.

The commission was created by the recommendations of Hervé Saulignac, a deputy of the Socialist Party, after Greenpeace activists entered without difficulty the nuclear installations of Cruas/Meysse last in November 2017.

