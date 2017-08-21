Report: Ivanka, Jared Helped Forced Out Bannon - 'His Far-Right Views Clashed With Their Jewish Fait

President Kushner and First Lady Ivanka forced out Stephen Bannon because “his far-right views clashed with their Jewish faith,” according to a report from The Daily Mail.

From The Daily Mail:

Donald Trump’s controversial aide Steve Bannon was ‘pushed out’ by his daughter Ivanka and her husband because his far-Right views clashed with their Jewish faith, according to Washington sources.

Chief strategist Bannon, 63, helped orchestrate the US President’s stunning election victory but was vilified for his extreme opinions.

Many blamed him for Trump’s failure last week to condemn neo-Nazis after a violent rally in Virginia at which a woman was killed and dozens were injured.

First daughter Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism when she wed millionaire businessman Jared Kushner in 2009.

The couple have three children. A source said: ‘Jared and Ivanka helped push him out. They were concerned about how they were being viewed by the Jewish community.’

The couple’s Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein wrote a letter condemning ‘this resurgence of bigotry and anti-Semitism and the renewed vigour of the neo-Nazis, KKK and alt-Right’ in a letter posted on the Facebook site of the synagogue the pair attend.

Bannon’s ousting was ‘done to save the Presidency’, a source close to Ivanka claimed. ‘Him leaving changes everything.’