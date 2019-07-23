Report: John McAfee Detained Days After Warning CIA Hunting Him

Former tech CEO John McAfee and his wife were detained by unspecified authorities Tuesday, according to a person who took over his Twitter account.

According to Rob Loggia-Ramirez (@Loggiaonfire on Twitter), McAfee, his wife and “other companions” were “detained by authorities at their latest port of call.”

(1/4) This is @loggiaonfire again. I have good reason to suspect that John McAfee, @theemrsmcafee and other companions have been detained by authorities at their latest port of call. I will be operating this account providing updates as they become possible. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019 (2/4) I last spoke with John as his boat was being boarded. The situation was tense but controlled. Our conversation was cut short by authorities confiscating their phones. The bastards wouldn't even give him a cigarette. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019

@Loggiaonfire suggests McAfee has a “dead man’s switch” in place in case he’s disappeared.

“If John misses his next check-in, events will be set into motion that I cannot prevent once they have begun,” the person who took over the account wrote. “John has secreted data with individuals across the world. I know neither their identities or locations. They will release their payloads if John goes missing.”

(3/4) If John misses his next check-in, events will be set into motion that I cannot prevent once they have begun. John has secreted data with individuals across the world. I know neither their identities or locations. They will release their payloads if John goes missing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019 (4/4) Our campaign for individual freedom and an end to state sponsored tyranny will continue despite these developments. On behalf of the free people of the world, I demand the release of John McAfee and his companions from wherever they are being held. This will not stand. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019

The detainment comes days after McAfee and his wife posted a tweet posing with rifles and claiming the CIA was hunting him.

“The CIA has attempted to collect us,” McAfee tweeted. “We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days.”

The CIA has attempted to collect us. We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/o79zsbxISl — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 19, 2019 I Am a presidential candidate with 1.2 mil followers. My crime is not filing tax returns – not a crime. The rest is propaganda by the U.S. government to silence me. My voice is the voice of dissent. If I am silenced, dissent itself will be next. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 19, 2019



Later Tuesday, @Loggiaonfire added an update confirming the veracity of Tuesday’s report:

(2/3) There are also some people that doubt the veracity of today's report. That is fair enough and can be forgiven. But you will find you are mistaken – this is not a publicity stunt. #freemcafee —@loggiaonfire — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019 (3/3) Finally, to the few haters and authority-loving, bootlicking cowards rooting for John's demise – what more can be said but: fuck off. Enjoy it while you can, because your time is coming. #freemcafee —@loggiaonfire — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019

