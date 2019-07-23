Report: John McAfee Detained Days After Warning CIA Hunting Him

Former tech CEO John McAfee and his wife were detained by unspecified authorities Tuesday, according to a person who took over his Twitter account.

According to Rob Loggia-Ramirez (@Loggiaonfire on Twitter), McAfee, his wife and “other companions” were “detained by authorities at their latest port of call.”

@Loggiaonfire suggests McAfee has a “dead man’s switch” in place in case he’s disappeared.

“If John misses his next check-in, events will be set into motion that I cannot prevent once they have begun,” the person who took over the account wrote. “John has secreted data with individuals across the world. I know neither their identities or locations. They will release their payloads if John goes missing.”

The detainment comes days after McAfee and his wife posted a tweet posing with rifles and claiming the CIA was hunting him.

“The CIA has attempted to collect us,” McAfee tweeted. “We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days.”


Later Tuesday, @Loggiaonfire added an update confirming the veracity of Tuesday’s report:

