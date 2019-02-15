Report: Jussie Smollett 'Staged' Attack With Help Of Extra From 'Empire,' Home Raided

Image Credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.

Two adult brothers of Nigerian descent, one of whom appeared as an extra on the show Empire with Jussie Smollett, had their home raided by Chicago police Wednesday night for allegedly helping Smollett stage a fake hate crime against himself, according to a new report.

Both men reportedly left for Nigeria on the day of the attack, according to Charlie De Mar of CBS Chicago.

From CWBChicago:

Chicago police today are questioning two persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett hate crime investigation, according to a department spokesperson. Both are African-American. Smollett, who police say “has been questioned throughout” their investigation is also being interrogated.

The persons of interest were arrested at O’Hare airport on Wednesday night, police said.

Smollett said in an interview aired on Good Morning America today that he believed the two persons of interest seen in the CPD images were the persons who attacked him. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them. Never did.”


TMZ reported that the persons of interest are an actor who has appeared with Smollett on Fox television’s Empire and a person who was traveling with the second actor. These individuals are believed to be the “potential persons of interest” who were seen in low-quality images released by Chicago police days after the alleged attack, according to a police spokesperson.

TMZ also reported that police used “rideshare and/or taxicab records” to identify the “persons of interest” and to track their movements on the night of the purported attack.

CWBChicago shared this tip they got last week:

They suspect police had these suspects in their sight all along and used the “heavily redacted” phone records Smollett handed over to nail them because he removed their calls from the list.

As CWBChicago reported: “Investigators already received Smollett’s complete phone records via a subpoena served on his service provider, according to a source close quoted by CWBChicago on Feb. 4.”

“A source familiar with the records provided by the Empire star states that Smollett downloaded his phone activity into a spreadsheet and then deleted certain phone calls before handing over the records. ‘He did the [detectives’] job for them because then they only had to focus on the numbers he deleted.'”

Chicago PD are denying the report:

This is probably a good time to check out some of his hilarious acting on this sympathetic segment from ABC News posted just hours ago:

All the Democratic front-runners and all the top Democrats went all in on this obvious hoax:

NAACP president Derrick Johnson suggested the so-called attack was “directly linked” to President Trump:

[Updated with more tweets from top Democrats and updated details on the incident.]


