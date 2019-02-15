Report: Jussie Smollett 'Staged' Attack With Help Of Extra From 'Empire,' Home Raided

Two adult brothers of Nigerian descent, one of whom appeared as an extra on the show Empire with Jussie Smollett, had their home raided by Chicago police Wednesday night for allegedly helping Smollett stage a fake hate crime against himself, according to a new report.

Both men reportedly left for Nigeria on the day of the attack, according to Charlie De Mar of CBS Chicago.

BREAKING:Police raided the home of two persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case last night. Both men are of Nigerian decent and have appeared as extras on the show. Police took bleach, shoes electronics and more.Officers asked family if they knew #Jussiesmollett. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PDSFtf5jwb — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

This information is according to family who says home was ransacked. I asked family why they think police picked the two brothers up for questioning and they replied by saying the men left for #Nigeria the day of the attack. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney for the two persons of interest in #JussieSmollett case just spoke with her clients. Updates to follow our conversation. @cbschicago #Empire #JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/pR0Mf56OJe — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

MORE: This is inside the home of two men in police custody listed as persons of interest. According to family they left for Nigeria the same day (but hours after) the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett. @cbschicago #JussieSmollette #Empire pic.twitter.com/5QzdR89VIr — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 15, 2019

TOP SOURCE: “We [investigators] believe the non-cooperating 2 witnesses are co-conspirators in a potentially staged attack” vs. Jussie Smollett. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/sro7CDtJjP — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 15, 2019

TOP SOURCE: “… indicators point to Smollett orchestrating the event ….” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/t3T5kQmeko — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 15, 2019

UPDATE: Attorney for two men in custody says she spoke with CPD detectives and charges (at least against the two brothers In custody) are expected before 5:45pm Friday. That is when the 48-Hour hold expires. @cbschicago #JussieSmollett #Empire #Chicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 15, 2019

Also on the inventory list taken from the brothers home was “Script-Empire.” Attorney says men have appeared as extras on #Empire. #Jussiesmollett #Jussiesmollett @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ijiSV18j6n — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 15, 2019

From CWBChicago:

Chicago police today are questioning two persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett hate crime investigation, according to a department spokesperson. Both are African-American. Smollett, who police say “has been questioned throughout” their investigation is also being interrogated. The persons of interest were arrested at O’Hare airport on Wednesday night, police said. Smollett said in an interview aired on Good Morning America today that he believed the two persons of interest seen in the CPD images were the persons who attacked him. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them. Never did.”

Joe Rogan’s adopted daughter, Kayja Rose Rogan, happens to be black. Alex wonders how she must feel now that Joe has been exposed for calling African Americans “apes” in one of his podcasts. TMZ reported that the persons of interest are an actor who has appeared with Smollett on Fox television’s Empire and a person who was traveling with the second actor. These individuals are believed to be the “potential persons of interest” who were seen in low-quality images released by Chicago police days after the alleged attack, according to a police spokesperson. TMZ also reported that police used “rideshare and/or taxicab records” to identify the “persons of interest” and to track their movements on the night of the purported attack.

CWBChicago shared this tip they got last week:

They suspect police had these suspects in their sight all along and used the “heavily redacted” phone records Smollett handed over to nail them because he removed their calls from the list.

As CWBChicago reported: “Investigators already received Smollett’s complete phone records via a subpoena served on his service provider, according to a source close quoted by CWBChicago on Feb. 4.”

“A source familiar with the records provided by the Empire star states that Smollett downloaded his phone activity into a spreadsheet and then deleted certain phone calls before handing over the records. ‘He did the [detectives’] job for them because then they only had to focus on the numbers he deleted.'”

Chicago PD are denying the report:

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

New exclusive: @JussieSmollett "person of interest" who has appeared on Empire as an extra lives in Lakeview—about 3 blocks from @RahmEmanuel —per second source. The other "POI" is his brother, who lists a South Side address. #Chicago #JussieSmollett — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 15, 2019

This is probably a good time to check out some of his hilarious acting on this sympathetic segment from ABC News posted just hours ago:

All the Democratic front-runners and all the top Democrats went all in on this obvious hoax:

The racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is a horrific instance of the surging hostility toward minorities around the country. We must come together to eradicate all forms of bigotry and violence. https://t.co/2accVEJrCG — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

New York State calls this attack on Jussie Smollett what it is — a hate crime. Homophobia and racism will not be tolerated — not now, not ever. https://t.co/h6wDa7SVsX — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 30, 2019

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it's the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color. We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it. Praying for Jussie and his family. https://t.co/eylvxhLT0u — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 29, 2019

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe. To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

This is a truly awful hate crime that has no place anywhere in this nation. No one should be attacked because of the color of their skin or who they love. Jussie, please know that many people across IL and our country are sending love your way. https://t.co/Aui0M5q9Ne — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 30, 2019

There is no such thing as “racially charged.” This attack was not “possibly” homophobic. It was a racist and homophobic attack. If you don’t like what is happening to our country, then work to change it. It is no one’s job to water down or sugar-coat the rise of hate crimes. https://t.co/QAi0IYtSeR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019

Jussie is my friend – a very talented & beautiful human being. It is so hurtful that homophobic haters would dare hurt someone so loving and giving. I'm dedicated to finding the culprits and bringing them to justice. Jussie did not deserve to be harmed by anyone! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 30, 2019

The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attacked for who they are or whom they love. I pray that Jussie has a speedy recovery & that justice is served. May we all commit to ending this hate once & for all. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 30, 2019

NAACP president Derrick Johnson suggested the so-called attack was “directly linked” to President Trump:

[Updated with more tweets from top Democrats and updated details on the incident.]