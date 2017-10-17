Report: Kaepernick Blames Trump For His Unemployment

Colin Kaepernick will name President Donald Trump’s harsh anti-protest rhetoric as a central factor in his collusion grievance against National Football League (NFL) ownership, according to CBS News.

Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL ownership alleging a concerted effort by the 32 team owners to freeze him out of the league.

The former 49ers quarterback will cite Trump’s public calls for owners to fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem as a central motivation in the owners’ decision to keep Kaepernick off the field, a source with knowledge told CBS News.

