Report: Kenyan Women Sterilized, Latest Tragedy in Long History of “Tainted” Vaccines

1974 memo authored by Henry Kissinger recommended “injectable contraceptives” for women. Where are the SJW’s?

Recent reports are claiming that hundreds of thousands of Kenyan women have been sterilized after receiving tetanus shots. To those who have been following this story, it is all too familiar.

In 2010, Old-Thinker News reported on the efforts of the Gates Foundation and the GAVI alliance to “vaccinate the world.”

While mainstream media attacks claims of sterilization through vaccines, the fact that these vaccines exist cannot be denied.

Antifertility vaccines have existed for decades. These vaccines work by delivering hCG (the female hormone called human chorionic gonadotrophin) attached to the tetanus vaccine, or other carriers. The human body then treats hCG, a hormone required to maintain pregnancy, as an intruder and creates antibodies against it. This has the effect of sterilizing women who receive the vaccine, and in many cases miscarriage when given during pregnancy.

Populations across the third world have received this vaccine in a depopulation program carried out by the UN, World Bank, and others.

Many of these countries were specifically targeted in the U.S. Government’s 1974 National Security Memorandum 200 document for population reduction. The document, written with the assistance of globalist kingpin Henry Kissinger, recommended that “injectable contraceptives” receive further funding. It also recommends that food rationing is used to “…help people who can’t/won’t control their population growth…”

According to the local population of the Akha in Thailand, pregnant women are forced to receive vaccines in order to get ID cards for their children. The vaccine often results in miscarriage. In the video below, Matthew McDaniel, a human rights activist who has been working with the Akha people of Thailand, speaks with two Akha women about the forced Tetanus vaccine and the resulting miscarriages.