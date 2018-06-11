Report: Kim Jong Un Brings Private Toilet to Summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly brought a portable toilet to Singapore for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo, the toilet was delivered in a IL-76 transport plane alongside Kim’s bullet-proof limousine and other essentials.

The Chosun Ilbo states the private toilet will be used to “deny determined sewer divers insights into the supreme leader’s stools” – which could provide clues on Kim’s health.

Kim is not only reported to have the toilet for foreign trips, including to his April meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, but also for domestic appearances.

South Korean media outlet DailyNK has also said Kim similarly brings the toilet during inspections of military bases and state-run factories.

As noted by USA Today’s Aamer Madhan, governments have historically attempted to capture the waste of foreign leaders.

“In 2016, former Soviet agent Igor Atamanenkos said that while doing research in the archives of the Russian secret services he found evidence that the secret police in the 1940s under Joseph Stalin analyzed excrement of foreign leaders — including China’s Mao Zedong — as part of its effort to construct psychological portraits,” Madhan writes.

Kim is set to sit down with Trump early Tuesday, where both leaders will be accompanied only by translators, to discuss denuclearization.

The initial face-to-face will be followed by a working lunch that will include advisers from the U.S. and North Korea.

