Report: Kim Jong-Un Faked Death to 'Expose Traitors' in His Inner Circle

It’s being described as a “classic Stalinist maneuver.”

From The Daily Express, “Kim Jong-un faked death to see who in his inner circle would ‘take power’ – expert”:

KIM Jong-un deliberately faked his own death to expose traitors in his circle and who had hopes of taking power from the leader’s “death”, it has been claimed. Sky News Australia has said that Kim, 36, may have deliberately pretended to be dead so that he could figure out if there were leaks in his inner circle in North Korea. Over the past week stories circulated that Kim had died following heart surgery or that he was gravely unwell. Those rumours were squashed after the leader was seen at an event last weekend, as he attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of a fertiliser plant.

Sky Outsiders host James Morrow told Australian viewers that Kim Jong may have been pulling a “classic Stalinist manoeuvre” to see what the public’s response was. It is now possible that the leader will use the responses from his long period of absence to begin “purging” those he believes colluded to take over. […] “He decided to do this, lay low, and see how things broke power-wise, and see who tried to take power in the event of his actual demise,” [Morrow said]. “I suspect we will see some purges in North Korea pretty soon.”

Seems plausible.



