Report: Kim Jong-un in ‘Grave Danger’ Following Surgery

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly in “grave danger” following surgery, CNN reported on Monday evening, citing an anonymous U.S. official with direct knowledge of the situation.

There have been rumors of the dictator’s declining health in recent days, after he reportedly missed the country’s most important political holiday last week — the birthday celebration of Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather and founder of the communist tyranny.

NBC’s Kathy Tur sparked further speculation after deleting a tweet citing two U.S. officials who purportedly claimed that the authoritarian is “brain dead.”


An eerie walk through the history of pandemics

“North Korean leader Kim ing Un is brain dead, according to two US officials. He recently had cardiac surgery and slipped into a coma, according to one US current and one former US official,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet:

She later added that she deleted the tweet “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Waiting on more info. Apologies,” she added:

Spain: €2,000 Fine For "Disrespecting" a Police Officer During Lockdown

'Denturist in cop disguise' kills 16 in Canada's deadliest mass shooting: What's known so far about Nova Scotia massacre?

Mexico City Hospitals "Completely Overwhelmed" as Serious Coronavirus Cases Rise

WHO Advisory Committee Member Retweets (Then Deletes) Michael Moore Clip Endorsing Anti-Trump Violence

Curse of the 'Bat Woman' — what went on in Wuhan lab?

