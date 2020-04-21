Report: Kim Jong-un in ‘Grave Danger’ Following Surgery

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly in “grave danger” following surgery, CNN reported on Monday evening, citing an anonymous U.S. official with direct knowledge of the situation.

There have been rumors of the dictator’s declining health in recent days, after he reportedly missed the country’s most important political holiday last week — the birthday celebration of Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather and founder of the communist tyranny.

NBC’s Kathy Tur sparked further speculation after deleting a tweet citing two U.S. officials who purportedly claimed that the authoritarian is “brain dead.”



An eerie walk through the history of pandemics

“North Korean leader Kim ing Un is brain dead, according to two US officials. He recently had cardiac surgery and slipped into a coma, according to one US current and one former US official,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet:

She later added that she deleted the tweet “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Waiting on more info. Apologies,” she added:

I’ve deleted that last tweet out of an abundance of caution. Waiting on more info. Apologies. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 21, 2020

Read more

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!