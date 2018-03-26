Report: Kim Jong Un Makes Secretive Visit to China

Image Credits: rodong.rep.kp.

Kim Jong Un has reportedly made his first trip abroad as North Korea’s leader in a secretive visit to China.

According to Bloomberg, three people with knowledge of the visit confirmed the trip Monday.

Japan’s Kyodo News reported earlier Monday that a high-level North Korean official had arrived in Beijing after arriving by train.

The train has been compared to the one used by Kim Jong Il, Kim’s father, during his visit to China in 2011.

Unconfirmed footage alleging to show the train traveling through Beijing was also posted to Twitter.

The train is said to have traveled from the northeastern Chinese border city of Dandong and was met by a large motorcade upon its arrival.

“Further details of his trip, including how long Kim would stay and who he would meet, were not immediately available,” Bloomberg notes.

At the time of publication, neither China or North Korea have commented.

The suspected visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet Kim face-to-face to discuss the country’s nuclear weapons program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with the North Korean leader next month prior to the Trump-Kim summit.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen


