Report: Kimberly Guilfoyle Abruptly Leaves Fox News

Kimberly Guilfoyle didn’t take her usual spot on “The Five” Friday afternoon after it was reported that the longtime Fox News host would be parting ways with the network.

Not only did sources tell DailyMail.com that Guilfoyle was purposefully not given the chance to say goodbye to co-hosts and viewers Friday, but HuffPost also reported that her departure from the network was not “voluntary.”

“Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Guilfoyle’s lawyer directly challenged the notion that she was “unceremoniously dumped” as Daily Mail reported.

