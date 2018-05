Brooke Stewart reported Kenny Sanchez for assault on 12-25-16. She also reported he assaulted her on 12-17-16.

Stewart “suffered swollen/bruise right cheek and scratches in the neck area” according to the police report.

A warrant was issued for Sanchez 2-21-17. He was not arrested until 4-4-17. Why? He’s famous. Police knew his location.