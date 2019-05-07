Report: Letter Threatening To Kill President Trump Sent To Chicago Trump Tower

Trump Tower in Chicago received a letter contained white powder that threatened to assassinate President Trump, according to police.

Local reports claim the presence of the white substance prompted hazmat to be called in on Tuesday.

Suspicious material hazmat response due to 401 N Wabash for "powder in an envelope". This is at Trump International Hotel & Tower.#ChicagoScanner — Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) May 7, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene investigating the letter.

Trump has frequented his Chicago tower many times but never lived there.

This isn’t the first time threatening letters containing unknown substances were sent to the Trump family.

Last year, Eric Trump told Hannity that his family had been sent packages of “white powder.”

“I’ve been threatened,” Eric Trump said in August. “Our family’s been threatened. All of us. We’ve all had white powder show up at our house.”

And months prior to that, Don Jr. had also been sent a threatening letter containing a white powder, resulting in the hospitalization of his now ex-wife Vanessa as a precautionary measure.

Don’t expect the MSM to report on this, as it runs counter to their narrative that conservatives violent and leftists are peaceful.

