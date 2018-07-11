Report: Lisa Page LIED To Avoid Testifying to Congress

Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page and her legal counsel announced her refusal to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday despite being issued a Congressional subpoena to do so.

Page’s lawyer Amy Jeffress argued on Tuesday her client wasn’t given enough time to prepare for her testimony because she wasn’t given requested documents beforehand.

“Lisa and I went to the FBI today to review the materials that were previously produced to Congress relating to her proposed interview, but after waiting for more than three hours, we were not provided with any documents,” Jeffress said.

“We have asked the Committees to schedule another date that would allow sufficient time for her to prepare. The Committees have not honored this request. As a result, Lisa is not going to appear for an interview at this time.”

However, Page did actually review the requested documents in question, according to Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows.

“Contrary to what her attorneys are telling the media, we just learned Lisa Page actually DID review documents at the FBI yesterday. Her failure to appear before Congress this morning had little to do with ‘preparation’–and everything to do with avoiding accountability,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), who issued the subpoena, stressed the importance of Page’s role as a “key witness” in both the Clinton email and Russian collusion investigations and how her testimony is “critical” to getting to the truth.

“Lisa Page plans to blatantly defy a congressional subpoena by refusing to appear for her deposition. She is a key witness, and it is critical that she come before @HouseJudiciary to answer questions as part of our investigation. It appears she has something to hide,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Page should be held in contempt of Congress over her refusal to comply with the subpoena, said Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton.

“Congress has its own authority, frankly, to arrest cabinet officials who are in contempt of Congress,” he said Wednesday.

Lisa Page’s thumbing her nose at House subpoena shows oversight reform is necessary. As Justice Department is conflicted, Congress needs to enforce its own contempt powers, as was done historically, including possibly jailing those in contempt of Congress. @JudicialWatch pic.twitter.com/TvdI7uDdNw — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 11, 2018

“That’s the way to do it, and if they want to be serious about it, they would use that arrow in their Constitutional quiver against recalcitrant cabinet officials and high level government officials who refuse to turn over records.”

Trump weighed in on Page’s refusal to appear before the Committee on Wednesday.

“Ex-FBI LAYER Lisa Page today defied a House of Representatives issued Subpoena to testify before Congress! Wow, but is anybody really surprised! Together with her lover, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, she worked on the Rigged Witch Hunt, perhaps the most tainted and corrupt case EVER!” he tweeted.

