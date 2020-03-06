Report: Loaded Gun Found in Epstein's Jail

A loaded handgun was discovered in the same jail convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in, prompting significant concern over the facility’s security protocols.

The gun was believed to be smuggled into the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), located in New York City, after a lockdown that lasted a week, according to the AP news.

“It marked a massive breach of protocol and raised serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 175,000 federal inmates, and specifically at the jail, which had been billed as one of the most secure in America,” said the AP Thursday. “Officials have not said where specifically the gun had been found, or how it had been smuggled inside the jail.”

The MCC’s “most secure” reputation has already been damaged after Epstein’s dead body was found in his cell last August.



