Report: Loaded Gun Found in Epstein's Jail

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty.

A loaded handgun was discovered in the same jail convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in, prompting significant concern over the facility’s security protocols.

The gun was believed to be smuggled into the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), located in New York City, after a lockdown that lasted a week, according to the AP news.

“It marked a massive breach of protocol and raised serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 175,000 federal inmates, and specifically at the jail, which had been billed as one of the most secure in America,” said the AP Thursday. “Officials have not said where specifically the gun had been found, or how it had been smuggled inside the jail.”

The MCC’s “most secure” reputation has already been damaged after Epstein’s dead body was found in his cell last August.


Alex Jones shows Trump’s censored tweet of Bloomberg licking his fingers and probing communal food as the Democrat party collapses in on itself.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bill Clinton Admits in New Documentary He Had “Oral Sex” With Monica Lewinsky to “Manage Job Stress”

Bill Clinton Admits in New Documentary He Had “Oral Sex” With Monica Lewinsky to “Manage Job Stress”

Hot News
Comments
Actress Screams Pride at Aborting Her Baby Because it Helped Her Career

Actress Screams Pride at Aborting Her Baby Because it Helped Her Career

Hot News
Comments

New Mexico Schools Warn Families to Expect Coronavirus Outbreak

Hot News
comments

‘Sweden Is Full!’ Top Politician Warns Migrants at Turkey-Greece Border

Hot News
comments

VIDEO: Western Journos Reportedly Stage Photo Op of Migrant Woman Crying on Greek Beach

Hot News
comments

Comments